TNA Under Siege lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA Plus event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Under Siege event that will be held tonight in Albany, New York at Washington Avenue Armory.
-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey, and Trent Seven
-Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Title
-Jordynne Grace and PCO vs. Steph De Lander and Kon
-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian
-Hammerstone vs. Jake Something
-“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida
-Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann for the Digital Media Championship
-Joe Hendry vs. Zachary Wentz
-(Pre-Show) Ash By Elegance vs. Havok
-(Pre-Show) The FBI in action
Powell’s POV: The Under Siege pre-show is available via TNA+ and YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com.
