TNA Under Siege lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA Plus event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Under Siege event that will be held tonight in Albany, New York at Washington Avenue Armory.

-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey, and Trent Seven

-Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Title

-Jordynne Grace and PCO vs. Steph De Lander and Kon

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian

-Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

-“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida

-Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann for the Digital Media Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Zachary Wentz

-(Pre-Show) Ash By Elegance vs. Havok

-(Pre-Show) The FBI in action

Powell’s POV: The Under Siege pre-show is available via TNA+ and YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com.