NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show, Heritage Cup tournament standings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for a shot at the NXT North American Championship with Dominik Mysterio as special referee

-Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

-Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato

-Angel and Humberto return

-The Heritage Cup Invitational tournament continues

Powell’s POV: The Heritage Cup tournament Group A standings are Butch (1) Tyler Bate, Axiom, and Charlie Dempsey (0). Group B’s standings are Joe Coffey (1), Duke Hudson, Akira Tozawa, and Nathan Frazer (0). The wrestlers who don’t have numbers next to their names have yet to have their first tournament match. The group winners will meet in the finals on the September 25 edition of the NXT television show. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Noam Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy.

Dom will defend the NXT North American Championship against the winner of Lee vs. Ali at the NXT No Mercy premium live event on September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. If they follow the usual script, somehow it will end up being a Triple Threat match.

Tuesday's NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.