AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s All Out go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW International Championship

-Adam Cole speaks

Powell’s POV: The winner of Cassidy vs. Penta will defend the title against John Moxley at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will be taped tonight, and then AEW will move to the United Center for Saturday’s live Collision and Sunday’s All Out event. I am out tonight, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers) will most likely be delayed until Thursday morning this week only.