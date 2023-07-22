What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

July 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Ricky Starks celebrates his Owen Hart Cup tournament win

-CM Punk appears

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

-Skye Blue vs. Taya Valkyrie

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appear

Powell’s POV: Excalibur stated on Rampage that Starks will open the show, and he also said that Punk will be looking for a fight. Collision will be held tonight in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. Join me for my live reviews of AEW Collision the show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the night off, so my same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

