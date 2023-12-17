CJ Perry missed AEW Collision due to a medical issue

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
CJ Perry revealed via social media that she missed Saturday’s AEW Collision due to a medical issue that required an emergency room visit. Perry wrote that an infection in her finger has spread to her arm.
Powell’s POV: The photo (see below) of her infected finger looks nasty. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.
#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client… pic.twitter.com/UcFAg9WLU2
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 17, 2023
