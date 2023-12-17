CJ Perry missed AEW Collision due to a medical issue

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CJ Perry revealed via social media that she missed Saturday’s AEW Collision due to a medical issue that required an emergency room visit. Perry wrote that an infection in her finger has spread to her arm.

Powell’s POV: The photo (see below) of her infected finger looks nasty. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.