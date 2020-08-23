08/23 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. Private Party, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan “Five” Angels, Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Ivelisse and Diamante in the Deadly Draw tournament finals

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. Private Party, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan “Five” Angels, Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Ivelisse and Diamante in the Deadly Draw tournament finals, and more (34:00)…

Click here for the August 23 AEW Dynamite audio review.

