AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The card for the Memorial Day weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.
-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship
-Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship
-The Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final
-The Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final
-(Pre-Show) Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Powell’s POV: AEW will also hold the go-home show editions of Dynamite and Rampage in Las Vegas at Michelob Ultra Arena, and there will be a fan fest event on Saturday, May 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing beginning with the Buy-In pre-show. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment