WWE names Chief Human Resources Officer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce Suzette Ramirez-Carr as Chief Human Resources Officer.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Suzette Ramirez-Carr has been named Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Ramirez-Carr brings to WWE nearly three decades of executive experience, including senior positions with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter and Oaktree Capital Management. During her tenure, she led the Human Resources, DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), Facilities and Internal Communications functions.

“It is a privilege to join WWE and work with the exceptional team in place to build and support its world-class employee base,” said Ramirez-Carr.

“The people who work at WWE are our company’s greatest asset and Suzette’s experience as a business partner and leader will prove to be invaluable for the organization,” said McMahon.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ramirez-Carr’s oversight will include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Development and Engagement, and HR Operations and Training.

She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and the University of California, Irvine.