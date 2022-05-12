What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion on the first Owen Hart Cup tournament matches, the Hangman Page and CM Punk confrontation, the MJF vs. Wardlow contract signing, Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Title, and more

May 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin, Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter in Owen Hart tournament matches, Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Title, CM Punk vs. John Silver, Danhausen vs. Tony Nese, the MJF and Wardlow contract signing for Double Or Nothing, and more.

