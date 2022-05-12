Impact Wrestling TV preview: Gauntlet For The Gold for an Impact World Championship shot at Slammiversary featured on tonight’s AXS-TV show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Gauntlet For The Gold for an Impact World Championship shot at Slammiversary
-Jay White and El Phantasmo vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Josh Alexander
-Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards for the Knockouts Tag Titles
-Kenny King vs. Chris Bey
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Slammiversary 2012 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on the X Division. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has X Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Aiden Prince. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
