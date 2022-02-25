Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.

-Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green for a shot at the Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice.

-Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Genesis 2009 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Tenille Dashwood. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.