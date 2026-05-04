John Cena says he will share “history-making news” at WWE Backlash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena addressed his status for Saturday’s WWE Backlash event via social media. “It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash!” Cena wrote. “After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans!” Read his full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to miss John Cena when he won’t stay away following his in-ring retirement. Anyway, I’m curious to see what he means by changing the WWE experience for fans and talent. Join me for my live review of WWE Backlash on Saturday as the show streams on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) starting at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash! After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans! C U Live Saturday in Tampa or at home… — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 4, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)