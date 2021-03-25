NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver lineup: The full cards for the two-night event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one.
-Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship.
-Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship.
-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Titles.
-A six-man gauntlet eliminator for a shot at Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Championship on night two.
The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two.
-Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.
-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match.
-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against the winner of the gauntlet eliminator.
-Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
Powell’s POV: The six entrants in the gauntlet eliminator will be determined in a battle royal that will air on next week’s NXT television show. Night one will be held on Wednesday, April 7 and will be a themed edition of the NXT television show that will air on USA Network. The second night will be held on Thursday, April 8 and will be a traditional Takeover special on WWE Network (available via Peacock in the United States).
