NXT Takeover: Early WarGames lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match is advertised for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event that will be held on Sunday, December 6 in Orlando, Florida the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center).
-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match.
Powell’s POV: All signs point to Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Toni Storm, and a fourth wrestler facing Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in another WarGames match.
