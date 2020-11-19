Impact Wrestling TV preview: Impact World Championship match, Knockouts Tag Title tournament continues, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock for the Impact World Championship.

-Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament first-round match.

-Ethan Page faces a “Phenomenal Opponent.”

-Johnny Swinger goes to wrestler court.

Powell’s POV: Impact didn’t specify which tag tournament match will air, but the match listed above is listed next on the brackets, and Grace indicated during Tuesday’s show that she would see her partner next week. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on the Best of Lockdown. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...