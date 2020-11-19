ROH wrestler injured following a fall

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor wrestler PJ Black revealed that he is hospitalized following a fall down a flight of stairs. Black didn’t offer any specifics regarding his current injuries, but he did include a photo from the hospital with his leg in a cast.

Powell’s POV: Black is a thrill seeking adrenaline junkie who enjoys base jumping and takes part in other extreme sports in addition to what he does in the pro wrestling ring, but he suffered this injury falling down a flight of stairs? Life is strange. I enjoyed chatting with Black on a recent edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast and wish him the best in his recovery.