The Dark Side of the Ring season three premieres tonight. This season opens with a two-hour documentary on the late Brian Pillman. The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV.
Powell’s POV: Vice TV is airing previous Dark Side of the Ring episodes all day today leading up to the new episode. The replay of the Pillman documentary airs at 11CT/12ET, and again early Thursday morning at 2CT/ET.
I hate to spoil the ending of the pillman episode, but he died in OCTOBER 1997 from a drug induced heart attack. His ex-wife spends his contract money from wwe and wwe royalties on HERSELF. dave meltzer will “bash” wwe for doing an interview with melanie on raw the next day after pillmn’s passing even though it was her idea and she was paid for it.