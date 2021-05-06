CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Dark Side of the Ring season three premieres tonight. This season opens with a two-hour documentary on the late Brian Pillman. The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: Vice TV is airing previous Dark Side of the Ring episodes all day today leading up to the new episode. The replay of the Pillman documentary airs at 11CT/12ET, and again early Thursday morning at 2CT/ET.