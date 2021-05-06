MLW touts the reveal of El Jefe

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote the reveal of the El Jefe character from Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LA, CALI. — For months speculation has run rampant: who is the mysterious owner/proprietor of Azteca Underground?

In the closing moments of the season finale of Major League Wrestling: FUSION the world finally got its answer.

“El Jefe” stepped forth from the shadows and made his identity known to the world.

Watch FUSION and see the shocking finale featuring perhaps the most shocking moment and ending in league history.

Powell’s POV: It’s worth nothing that MLW has not officially used the name Dario Cueto thus far. Luis Fernandez-Gil played the roles of Dario Cueto and Antonio Cueto in Lucha Underground, and was revealed as El Jefe on Fusion. It was an expected, yet very fun reveal. My full review of the show is available in our MLW TV Review section.