Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Rebellion go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 145,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 132,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 113th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show finished 138th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Dark Side of the Ring” Confidential episode on the Owen Hart documentary did not crack Thursday’s top 150 in the cable ratings. Join me for my live review of Rebellion on Sunday night.