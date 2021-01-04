NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 lineup (live coverage overnight): The full card for night two of the annual Tokyo Dome event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the second night of the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 15 event that will be held Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

-Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

-Sanada vs. Evil.

-Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Championship.

-Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles.

-Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. Bushi in a four-way for the King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy.

Powell’s POV: The show also includes a pair of dark matches from Stardom with AZM, Saya Kamitani, and Utami Hayashishita vs. Natsupoi, Himeka, and Maika, plus Tama Nakano and Mayu Iwatani vs. Syuri and Giulia. Join me for my live review as the Wrestle Kingdom main card begins at 2CT/3ET. The show is available via New Japan World and FITE.TV. My full review of night one is available via the main page.