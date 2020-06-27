06/27 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Jim Ross on his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, why his podcast changed homes, his touring shows with Jerry Lawler. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week (77:20)…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and Jim Ross.

