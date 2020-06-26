06/26 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review (NSFW): Undertaker tribute, Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Undertaker tribute, Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more (26:59)…

Click here for the June 26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

