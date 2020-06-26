WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Swamp Fight and three title matches announced for the July event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, July 19 at the WWE Performance Center.

-Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Swamp Fight coming out of Smackdown. Cross won a four-way match on Smackdown to earn the title shot. The event was originally scheduled to be held in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and was moved to the Performance Center due to the pandemic. WWE is now billing the event with the slogan of “The Horror Show.”