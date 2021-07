CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has moved Naomi from Raw to the Smackdown brand, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: With WWE returning to the road, it’s a logical move to put Naomi and husband Jimmy Uso on the same brand. Only time will tell if there will be similar moves made to accommodate other couples.