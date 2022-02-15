NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for tonight’s Vengeance Day themed show on Syfy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar for the NXT Championship.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship.

-Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

-Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a weaponized cage match.

Powell’s POV: NXT will once again be on Syfy due to the Winter Olympics and will return to USA Network next week. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.