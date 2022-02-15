WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.
-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.
-Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.
-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
-Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz.
Powell’s POV: WWE officially added Bliss to the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and announced Mysterio vs. Miz on Monday’s Raw. Bianca Belair won a gauntlet match to earn sixth entry in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Join me for my live review of Elimination Chamber beginning at 11CT/12ET on Saturday morning. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.
