WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially added Bliss to the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and announced Mysterio vs. Miz on Monday’s Raw. Bianca Belair won a gauntlet match to earn sixth entry in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Join me for my live review of Elimination Chamber beginning at 11CT/12ET on Saturday morning. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.