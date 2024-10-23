AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho in a Ladder War for the ROH Championship

-Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Daniel Garcia and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Sammy Guevara

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in action

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appears

-Kyle Fletcher speaks

-Hook will confront Taz’s attacker

Powell’s POV: AEW has also announced Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin, and Kamille vs. Kris Statlander for next week’s “Fright Night Dynamite” show. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. Jake Barnett and I are swapping Dynamite and Rampage coverage again next week, so join Jake for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).