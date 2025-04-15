NXT TV results (4/15): Moore’s review of the Stand & Deliver go-home show with Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King in a four-way for a shot at the NA Title, two qualifiers for the Women’s NXT Title ladder match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 15, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The wrestlers in the opening match were already in the ring. Ricky Saints got a televised entrance as he joined commentary…

1. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee. King gloated early on and ate strikes from all three opponents. Thorpe dominated the next part of the match with kicks against his opponents. Page broke up Thorpe’s pin on Lee. Lee hit Eddy with a double stomp combo. Wes then hit Page with an axe kick combo. King stacked his opponents in the corner, but all three opponents escaped, which sent King into the ringpost.

Page hit Wes with a high kick and single leg Codebreaker, with Vic even referencing Chris Jericho’s naming of the move. Page, Thorpe, and King brawled to the top rope. Wes hit his opponents with a Tower of Doom which invoked a NXT Chant. Wes hit King with a Suicide Dive. Page and Thorpe brawled. Page shoved Thorpe into Ricky Saints. The referee held back Saints from Page, leading to the referee ejecting Saints so he wouldn’t attack Page. A “ref you suck” chant ensued heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Page hit Wes with a Yakuza Kick and body slammed him on King. Page and King traded counters. Page put King in a Boston Crab. Thorpe dragged Wes to ringside. Page, Wes, and Eddy all grabbed King’s limbs to all hold a submission on him. Thorpe broke up the submission wiht strikes. Page put King in a Electric Chair and put Thorpe into a DDT position. Wes caused Page to execute the moves with a Whisper of the Wind.

Wes and Page traded strikes with Wes knocking out Page with a kick. King hit Page with a Swanton. Thorpe hit King with an elbow drop. Lee hit thorpe with a meteora. King hit Wes with a twisting neckbreaker. Page hit King with the Twisted Grin (Twist of Fate) for the victory.

Ethan Page defeated Lexis King, Eddy Thorpe, and Wes Lee via pinfall in 12:20 to become number one contender to the NXT North American Championship.

Page took the mic and was in the process of cutting a promo on Ricky Saints. Saints ran out and laid out Page with a tackle to stand tall and end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: I was afraid a bit when the three wrestlers all had their hold on King due to WWE being obsessed with “getting everybody on the show” this WrestleMania season. Happy they decided to instead go with the expected singles match between the two former AEW alumni. Interesting too, seeing Ethan Page going for the North American Championship this week and going for the TNA Championship in Los Angeles the following week.

A Jordynne Grace profile video aired. Grace talked about how she never started with star power and was not a beauty queen. She said she had negative aura. Grace siad she felt like she was in a world not made for her. She said what she did have, that others don’t is self awareness. She said she turned doubt into discipline and that’s when the juggernaut was born. Grace said she fell in love with getting stronger.

She said she was focused on turning her body into an atomic bomb. A montage of Grace changing her body was shown. Grace talked about how she caught the eyes of people while in TNA at the same time people were talking about WWE wrestlers. Grace talked about how she’s aware of what she has to do to leave Vegas with her first championship in WWE…

Vic hyped qualifying matches for the North American Championship ladder match for after the break…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome video for Grace and it was kinda shocking seeing her body transformation over the years, especially since I’ve been covering her career since she hit the scene on television. On top of everything, I’d also like to praise her for being a solid promo over the years. Looking forward to the NXT Women’s title match, but this should have been singles, not the multi-person plague that WWE has enacted this WrestleMania season on all their brands.

The women’s locker room were in a watchparty room. Zaria and Sol Ruca were on the same page. Izzi Dame and Kelani Jordan showed up to smack talk about also being in the North American Championship ladder match…

Tatam Paxley and Gigi Dolin made their entrance. Lola Vice made her entrance…

2. Tatum Paxley (w/Gigi Dolin) vs. Lola Vice for a spot in the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver. Paxley and Dolin started the match tradign ground holds. Paxley went for a moonsault into a pin, but Vice quickly went into a Crossface which Paxley blocked with her hands. Paxley put Vice into a bridged armbar which Vice countered into a Triangle. Vice put Paxley into a Kesa Gatame.

Paxley escaped by getting to her feet. Vice hit Paxley with a rough looking but effective spinebuster. Paxley crawled under the ring while Vice and Gigi jawed with each other. Paxley yanked Vice’s shoulder into the crossbeams under the ring heading into break.

Back from break, Tatum Paxley was rallying with crossbodies in the corners. Vice came back with double knees. Vice hit Paxley with an axe and rapid kicks. Vice hit Paxley with her “I’m a Latina” hip attack, getting a two count. Booker T said he wants to be a part of whatever party Vice is holding. Paxley rolled up Vice for a two count. Paxley hit Vice with a crossbody to the back, hurting the injured arm of Vice.

Paxley hit VIce with a Superplex for a good nearfall. Vice hit Paxley with a thrust kick off the springboard and finished off Paxley with a spinning backfist for the victory.

Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley via pinfall to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver.

John’s Thoughts: A good performance from two of WWE’s Developmental-NIL types, putting in good work with a good amount of time. Cool to see mah fellow Tae Kwon Do practitioner Lola Vice back in the ring. Cobra Kai never dies! Sorry for the TKD love (fellow TKD practitioner Ethan Page won the match right before too). While Vice has shown improvement in the ring after NXT’s strong push of her, I feel like her push hit a huge halt when they randomly turned her babyface to be Roxanne Perez’s challenger-of-the-month. Ever since then she’s been spinning her wheels and not really developed as a character. I would say it’s best to turn her back heel as that was when she was at her best as a character.

Vic, Corey, and Booker checked in on commentary and sent the show to a Giulia video package. The package was subtitled. Giulia said she witnessed Stephanie Vaquer become double champion. She said she waited to be granted her rematch, but it was never given. Giulia said that friendships only go so far when it comes to the Women’s Championship. She said she told Stephanie what the Beautiful Madness is. She said Jaida Parker is very confident.

Giulia said Parker likes to give punishment, but not receiver. Giulia said Grace is strong, but she’ll witness Strong Style on Saturday. Giulia spoke in English and said that losing the NXT Women’s title only made her more dangerous. She said she introduced herself to WWE at last years Stand and Deliver and at this year’s she’ll leave women’s champion…

Trick Williams was shown arriving to the Performance Center from the parking lot…[c]

Ava told a few women tag teams backstage that she got them into a women’s number one contender match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which will be defended at Stand and Deliver. Roxanne Perez showed up and complained about looking out for the tag teams and not her. Ava said Perez can get in the match if she can find a tag team partner…

John’s Thoughts: Very odd that Perez keeps showing back up in NXT every week. Did they dial down her call-up? They already ditched what seemed like a WrestleMania weekend program with Bayley.

Hank and Tank made their entrance first. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe made their entrance next with Wes Lee…

3. Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Tank and Tyson started the match. Tyson hit Tank with a clinch knee and shoulder tackle for a nearfall. Tyriek hit Tank with a CQC combo and Northern Lariat for a two count. Hank tagged in and took down Igwe with a tackle. Hank and Tank sandwiched Igwe. Hank and Tank hit Igwe with a high-low power slam for the elimination

Hank and Tank eliminated Tyson and Tyriek via pinfall in 1:38 of match time.

Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance were out next. Hank and Tank dominated with slternating strikes on both opponents. Hank and Tank sandwiched Vance. Tank hit Jensen with an assisted seated Senton for a nearfall. The show cut to break.[c]

The Culling cut the ring in half on Hank. Hank got a window of opportunity after hitting Vance wiht a clothesline. Hank tagged Tank, but the referee didn’t catch it. Vance hit Hank with an assisted power slam for a nearfall. Tank caught a hot tag and cleaned house. Joseph hyped up Tank as one of the first NIL signings when the program was started. Tank dumped Vance to ringside.

Jensen rolled up Tank for a nearfall. Jensen caught Tank out of the air with a spinning heel kick. Tank reversed a Doonsday Device into a cool looking power slam on Jensen for the elimination.

Hank and Tank eliminated The Culling via pinfall 10:07 of total match time.

Tavion Heights and Myles Borne ran out next and worked on Tank with methodical offense. Hank tagged in and rallied with right hands on Borne. Hank ran around the ringside and hit Tavion with a clothesline off the staris. Hank and Tank sandwiched Tavion. Borne hit Hank and Tank with a Flip Dive.[c]

The crowd gave Borne a “Thank you Randy!” chant.