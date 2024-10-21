WWE Raw results (10/21): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title, New Day vs. AOP and The Creeds vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in tourney matches for a shot at the WWE Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,639)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Aired live October 21, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage aired of fans waiting outside the venue while Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary along with Wade Barrett. Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso was shown walking backstage, and then a separate shot aired of his challenger Bron Breaker.

The white gloved handlers were shown opening the case containing the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, which they then polished. American Made was shown crossing paths with Alpha Academy, and then a shot aired of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

Bronson Reed was shown walking backstage when Seth Rollins suddenly hit him from behind. Rollins grabbed the suitcase that Reed was wheeling and bashed him with it. When others intervened, Rollins made his entrance. Rollins called out Reed.

Adam Pearce walked out with a referee. Pearce said no. Suddenly, a security guard went flying behind them and then Reed came out and headed toward the ring. As Reed was tied up with security at ringside, Rollins hit him with a suicide dive. Reed got to Rollins and then security pulled them apart.

Rollins and Reed broke free and Reed put Rollins down with a Death valley Driver. Reed went to the ropes. Rollins rolled to ringside. Reed dropped down and hit Rollins with a shoulder block from the apron.

Reed put Rollins on the broadcast table. Reed tossed a security guard onto another group of guards, then went for a splash from the apron. Rollins rolled out of the way and then Reed crashed through the broadcast table. Censored “holy shit” chants broke out. Both wrestlers were held back by security guards and producers.

Powell’s POV: That was clever. After months of basic shots of wrestlers arriving or strolling through the backstage area to start the show, it was surprising when Rollins attacked Reed. They had a good brawl and I’m looking forward to their eventual match.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond spoke with Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane about facing Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on Tuesday’s NXT.

Tessitore and Barrett spoke while standing behind their collapsed broadcast table and recapped the brawl. They turned their focus to recent developments in the WWE Women’s Tag Team division…

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted and dismissed Redmond. Morgan looked into the camera and addressed WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and accused her of being jealous. Sky and Sane got annoyed. Morgan said that she and Rodriguez held the tag titles before and could hold them again whenever they want. Rodriguez looked down at Sky and Sane while Morgan agreed to face them in a tag team match later in the show…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance heading into a commercial break… [C] An ad for NXT on The CW spotlighted the two women’s tag team matches… A video package aired on the Intercontinental Title match…

Tessitore mentioned Samantha Irvin announcing that she is moving on for new challenges. Tessitore wished Irvin the best and said it was a pleasure to welcome back Lilian Garcia, who was shown standing at ringside while introducing New Day. The Final Testament made their entrance…

1. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar (w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering) in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. Barrett said the winners of the qualifiers will meet in a Triple Threat tag match for a shot at the titles on next week’s Raw.

Akam put Woods down with a uranage slam. Woods rolled to ringside. The Miz was shown wearing all black while leaning against the broadcast table Akam worked over Woods on the floor. [C]

Kross and Scarlett stood with Miz coming out of the break. Kingston took a hot tag and got the better of Rezar briefly. Once Rezar battled back, R-Truth showed up at ringside and attacked Miz. Kross pulled Truth off of Miz. Truth dropped Kross with a kick to the head. Kingston rolled up a distracted Rezar and pinned him.

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated “AOP” Akam and Rezar in 8:30 to advance in the tournament.

Afterward, Truth raised the arms of Kingston and Woods, who exited the ring. Truth stood on the ropes and played to the crowd. When he dropped down, he was alone in the ring with The Final Testament and The Miz. The heels attacked Truth. Kingston wanted to go to the ring, but Woods held his arm and wouldn’t let him leave the stage.

The lights went out and Wyatt Sicks single key piano music played. When the lights turned on. Nikki Cross was on the top rope and she dove onto Scarlett. Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy cleared The Final Testament from the ring while Miz dropped down on all fours and covered his head while Ellering stayed in the corner. The Wyatt Sicks fought Kross and AOP into the crowd.

The Miz stood up and smiled due to avoiding a beatdown. Uncle Howdy showed up behind Miz, who was shoved out of the way by Ellering. Howdy put Ellering in the Mandible Claw while Miz fled the ring…

Powell’s POV: New Day strike me as the favorites to win the tournament given that they will be celebrating their ten-year anniversary next month. Woods refusing to let Kingston help Miz was a nice development in their ongoing saga. Final Testament are logical foes for The Wyatt Sicks.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond asked Raw General Manager Adam Pearce how he could get things under control. Bronson Reed showed up and then he was attacked by Seth Rollins. Security showed up. Rollins jumped off a production crate onto Reed before they were pulled apart…

A drone shot aired of Philadelphia while Tessitore spoke about it being a big sports week in the city… Highlights aired of Jey Uso appearing on Smackdown and his exchange with Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline, as well as with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso…

Jey Uso was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the backstage area. Jey said he was ironically in the City of Brotherly Love when he has no love for his brothers right now. He said it is what it is. Jey shifted his focus to defending his title and promised that the fans would hear “and still…” at the end of the night…

A video promo aired with Raquel Rodriguez talking about how Rhea Ripley took out Liv Morgan’s shoulder and cost them the tag team titles. Rodriguez said Ripley should walk away. Rodriguez said she knows Ripley won’t happen, so she will be the one to end it…

The handlers were shown with with the Crown Jewel Championship belt case again…

Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane made their entrance to a tame reaction… [C] An ad for Smackdown touted Cody Rhodes and Gunther meeting face-to-face, and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes with LA Knight as special referee…

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were shown standing in the front row. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance with Dominik Mysterio…

2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Sky attacked Morgan to start. Morgan scrambled and tagged out quickly. Sky and Sane went for a double suplex, but Rodriguez stuffed it. Rodriguez put both opponents down with clotheslines. Morgan dropped off the apron and put her hands on the women’s Crown Jewel Championship belt that was on a ringside podium. [C]

Sky slammed Morgan and then popped up Sane, who dropped an elbow on her. Sky rolled up Morgan, but Rodriguez broke it up. Rodriguez scratched her foot like a bull before charging Sane, who moved out of the way. Morgan jumped from the ropes into a palm strike from Sky.

At ringside, Sky dropkicked Morgan into the barricade. Sky pulled Jackson over the barricade. legend drilled Sky with a forearm strike and the referee called for the bell to end the match…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez fought Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane to an apparent no-contest in 9:50.

After the match, Legend and Jackson put Sky and Sane down. Morgan and Rodriguez confronted Legend and Jackson.

Rhea Ripley’s entrance theme played and she made her entrance. Legend and Jackson exited the ring. Rodriguez indicated that she’d take care of things. Ripley headbutted Rodriguez, who no-sold it. Ripley sent Rodriguez to ringside and then got her hands on Morgan.

[Hour Two] Ripley drilled Morgan with a knee strike and then put her in the Prism Lock. Ripley released the hold to dropkick Rodriguez off the apron. Morgan set up for a move on Ripley, who escaped and dropped her with a headbutt. Ripley set up for Riptide, but Dom pulled Morgan to ringside. Ripley pulled Dom inside the ring and put him in the Prism Lock until Morgan and Rodriguez pulled him to safety…

Powell’s POV: The match had a couple of clunky moments. More than anything, it was odd to see Rodriguez sell as much as she did. I’m surprised she’s not in monster heel no-sell mode until her first match with Ripley.

Adam Pearce was on the phone when Peter Griffin, er, Seth Rollins approached him. The Chicken, er, Bronson Reed attacked Rollins. Once they were pulled apart, and angry Pearce booked Rollins vs. Reed for Crown Jewel…

Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee and Zelina Vega made their entrance… Shawn Michaels narrated a video package on 2300 Arena (f/k/a ECW Arena) hosting NXT on November 6…

A War Raiders vignette aired. Erik and Ivar said they suffered setbacks that would end most men, but they shed their armor and rise. They spoke about viking warrior ancestors and how they now raid for gold…

Tessitore ran through three of the most watched Instagram reels featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley…

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito were in The Judgment Day clubhouse when Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio arrived. Rodriguez got fired up about what she wants to do to Rhea Ripley. Morgan said they need to focus on Nia Jax.

Balor said he and McDonagh can beat any team in the world and expressed concern over Damian Priest going after the World Heavyweight Championship. Dom brought up the possibility that he could beat Gunther for the title. Carlito laughed at him. Rodriguez asked what Carlito does. Carlito said he brings the cool factor. He said he would speak to Pearce about Dom becoming world champion…

NXT Champion Trick Williams was shown in the front row and then American Made made their entrance…

3. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Chad Gable, Ivy Nile) in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. Julius stood up from the mat with Rey in suplex position and then slammed him to the mat. A short time later, Lee performed a suicide dive on both Creeds. [C]

Late in the match, Lee got Julius in the tree of woe position and double stomped him. Lee took out Brutus with a dive on the floor. Rey set up Julius for a 619, but Gable distracted Rey, who was hit by a Julius knee strike. Vega took Nile down with a head-scissors at ringside. In the ring, Rey got Julius back in position and hit the 619. Lee tagged in and hit a top rope frog splash and got the three count on Julius…

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee beat Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

A graphic listed Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat for a WWE Tag Team Title shot for next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match. I’m not a fan of random qualifiers setting up a Triple Threat tag match for a shot at the tag team titles, but I am looking forward to the actual Triple Threat match.

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane and assured them he would talk with the other general managers and figure out as solution. After they left, Carlito showed up and said he had to learn Chinese.

Carlito recommended Dominik Mysterio as a challenger for Gunther. Pearce laughed and asked if he’s serious. Pearce said Dom hasn’t done anything to earn that opportunity and questioned why he didn’t make the request. Carlito said he’s the fixer, then begged Pearce, who said he would consider it if Dom can beat a former world champion next week…

Bron Breakker was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the backstage area. Breakker said he respects Jey Uso, but he isn’t focussed because of his family drama. Breakker said he would take the title back. Breakker said he’s a badass and it was time to do what badasses do. Breakker asked if there were any dogs in Philly. Fans barked in response and then Breakker made his entrance… [C]