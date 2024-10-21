WWE Smackdown rating: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa meeting

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.378 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.652 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.49 rating. It was a loaded night with sports competition coming from two MLB League Championship series games, the WNBA Finals, and college football. One year earlier, the October 20, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.254 million viewers and a 0.59 rating.