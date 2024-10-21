AEW Rampage rating: Private Party vs. MxM Collection

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 234,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 253,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the October 20, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 342,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating.