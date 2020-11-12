Cody on the future of AEW, his own future, taking the chair shot from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Cody

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Cody on AEW’s Future: “In year two, we’re going to make some big moves to expand the audience that are not so much moves that you would think we would make, but I’m excited about them.”

Cody on his future: “For the next five years, I want to wrestle at the absolute highest level I can wrestle, be part of the building of new stars, but I’m not going to apologize if my run continues at its rate. I’m going to ride the lightning bolt until I can’t anymore.”

Cody on taking the Shawn Spears’ chair shot at AEW Fyter Fest: “I told him [Shawn Spears] to swing from the side, and the last words I told him were, ‘swing for the fences,’ and when I landed, I don’t know if you can make out in the camera shot, but when I landed, my head is so stiff from the shot that I land the awkward landing when you have two falls, I muttered, ‘swing for the fences.'”

Other topics include AEW’s first year of TV, the exciting young talent that he thinks will be breakout stars next year, why he plans to stop wrestling at age 40, driving John Cena around while at WWE, and why he firmly believes that “nobody is a nobody” in professional wrestling.



