NXT UK TV preview: The Heritage Cup tournament semifinals conclude

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match

-Rampage Brown in action

Powell’s POV: The winner of the semifinal match will meet A-Kid in the tournament final. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...