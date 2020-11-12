AEW Dynamite preview: The card for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Tag Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin in a non-title match.

-Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

-Pac vs. The Blade.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

-The Inner Circle slays Vegas.

Powell’s POV: AEW also announced Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship will take place on the December 2 edition of Dynamite. Next week’s AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.



