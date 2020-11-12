NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas return, WWE Raw poll results, Disco Inferno, Elektra, Matt Cappotelli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Total Bellas returns on E! tonight at 8CT/9ET. The show is labeled “Bella Baby Bumps” and includes the release of the Bellas’ memoir, and forces Nikki to reveal past sexual assaults.

-The Miz & Mrs. show (starring Marjo) returns on USA Network tonight at 9:30CT/10:30ET. Tonight’s show is called “Baby Moon or Bust” and is described as Maryse attempting to convince Mike to take a “babymoon” and Mike taking a gamble on a $10,000 toy.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) is 53.

-Elektra (Donna Adamo) is 50.

-The late Matt Cappotelli was born on November 12, 1979. He died at age 38 following a battle with brain cancer on June 29, 2018.



