WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jacob Fatu said he will see Roman Reigns on this show

-Sol Ruca signs her contract to join the Raw roster

Powell’s POV: Oba Femi announced that he has an ongoing open challenge, but nothing specific was announced for next week’s show. Monday’s Raw will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).