WWE Backlash lineup: Three matches set for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 9, in Tampa, Florida, at the Benchmark International Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

-Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see three fresh matches rather than an entire show filled with WrestleMania rematches. Join me for my live review of Backlash as it streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).