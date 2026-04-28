NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Violent J, Alex Riley, Drew Gulak, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido, Billy Travis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave NXT Revenge night two an A- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse is 54.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) is 45.

-Drew Gulak is 39.

-The late Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002, at age 86.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005, at age 33.

-The late Billy Travis (Gary Mize) was born on April 28, 1961. He died of an apparent heart attack at age 41 on November 23, 2002.