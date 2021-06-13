NXT Takeover: In Your House Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 13, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. NXT Takeover In Your House Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Takeover In Your House Poll – Vote for the best match Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship Bronson Reed and MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma for the NXT North American and NXT Tag Titles Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnxtnxt takeovernxt takeover in your housepro wrestlingwwewwe nxt
Be the first to comment