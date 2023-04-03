WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.484 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.219 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Great numbers for the go-home show. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.58 rating. The April 1, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.359 million viewers and a 0.61 rating for the WrestleMania go-home show.