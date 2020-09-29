WWE Raw viewership coming out of Clash of Champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.822 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.668 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: WWE held up surprisingly well against the loaded Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Ravens that delivered 14.019 million viewers for ESPN. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.956 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.824 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.687 million viewers. The September 30, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.570 million viewers and was billed as the season premiere.



