WWE Clash of Champions poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 19 percent, A finished third with 18 percent, and just 12 percent of the voters gave the show a below average grade.

-67 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, while Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B grades in our Clash of Champions audio review on Sunday night. I picked the ladder match as the best match of the night, while Jake went with Reigns vs. Uso. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



