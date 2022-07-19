NXT 2.0 TV preview: Women’s battle royal set for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-A 20-woman battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the NXT UK Tag Titles

-Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

-Axiom debuts

-The Schism (f/k/a The Dyad) reveal their identities

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).