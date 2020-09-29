Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Dez and Wentz vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander.

-Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh.

Powell’s POV: The official preview also questions who attacked Eddie Edwards. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on Eric Young’s greatest matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



