Ridge Holland injury update

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT revealed in a new video the severity of Ridge Holland’s knee and ankle injuries. Matt Camp stated in the video that Holland suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, a patellar dislocation, and a ruptured patellar tendon. Camp noted that Holland underwent surgery on Thursday. Watch the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The injury occurred during Wednesday’s NXT television show when Holland stood at ringside and tried to catch Oney Lorcan, who dove from the ring. Holland’s leg noticeably gave out and he was eventually stretchered to the back. Here’s wishing him the best in what is sure to be a long road to recovery.