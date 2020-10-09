The Collective on FITE TV featuring 12 shows this weekend

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Collective series of independent shows will play out this weekend on FITE TV. The shows were originally scheduled for WrestleMania weekend and will now be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Marion County Fieldhouse.

Today’s shows feature Jimmy Lloyds’ D-Generation F, Southern Underground Pro, AEW Thunder, and GCW For The Culture. For more information on all of the shows and ordering details, check out FITE.TV

Powell’s POV: The 12-show package is available on FITE for $129.99. The shows can also be purchased separately for $12.99 in most cases, while some events sell for $19.99. These promotions and wrestlers were hit hard by WrestleMania weekend being scrapped due to the pandemic, so I am sure they would appreciate your support.