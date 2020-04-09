WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appears, WrestleMania rematch

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appears.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

