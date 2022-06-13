NXT UK TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Peacock show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Noam Dar and Sha Samuels vs. Wolfgang and Damon Kemp

-Trent Seven speaks

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.