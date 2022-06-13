AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s Road Rager themed show

CategoriesAEW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a Triple Threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Wardlow faces twenty security guards in a handicap elimination match

-Ethan Page vs. Miro in an All Atlantic Championship qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).