09/01 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Brock Lesnar’s future opponents, promo ability, and role as a face or heel, Becky Lynch’s character, AEW All Out preview, CM Punk’s trajectory and AEW ratings since his debut, Happy Corbin, a weird Raw, the reboot of NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Adam Cole’s AEW prospects, Brock Lesnar’s future opponents, promo ability, and role as a face or heel, Becky Lynch’s character, AEW All Out preview, CM Punk’s trajectory and AEW ratings since his debut, Happy Corbin, a weird Raw, the reboot of NXT, and more…
Click here for the September 1 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.
